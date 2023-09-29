Drivers plan go-slow on main traffic routes in protest against Welsh 20mph limit

20 miles an hour

The 20mph restrictions in built-up areas, brought in last week, have been met with huge protests and a petition topping 444,000 signatures.

Campaigners will drive slowly along the A483 then the A55 in North Wales and vice versa in the opposite direction, and along the M4 in South Wales.

Many of the motorists will leave the Sainsbury's area just off the A483 in Wrexham at 10am on Saturday and, using the slow lane only, will stick to 30mph to Chester then towards the A55 ending at Bangor.

Organisers say the 67-mile route should take the vehicles just over two hours.

They say drivers will give way to emergency vehicles, allowing people to join the roads from junctions and staying within the law.