Drivers plan go-slow on main traffic routes in protest against Welsh 20mph limit

By Sue AustinMid WalesPublished: Last Updated:

Drivers angry at Welsh Government speed restrictions are taking part in a go-slow on two major roads on Saturday.

20 miles an hour
20 miles an hour

The 20mph restrictions in built-up areas, brought in last week, have been met with huge protests and a petition topping 444,000 signatures.

Campaigners will drive slowly along the A483 then the A55 in North Wales and vice versa in the opposite direction, and along the M4 in South Wales.

Many of the motorists will leave the Sainsbury's area just off the A483 in Wrexham at 10am on Saturday and, using the slow lane only, will stick to 30mph to Chester then towards the A55 ending at Bangor.

Organisers say the 67-mile route should take the vehicles just over two hours.

They say drivers will give way to emergency vehicles, allowing people to join the roads from junctions and staying within the law.

Participants are being asked to stick to 30mph speeds to reflect demands for the 20mph default to be rescinded.

Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
Chirk
Oswestry
Transport
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News