Inquest opens into woman's death in suspected cow attack

By Dominic RobertsonMid WalesPublished:

A coroner has opened an inquest into the death of a woman who died in a suspected cow attack.

Lorna Milward, who was 59, died on September 4.

At a hearing earlier this week, the coroner for the South Wales and Central Area was told she had been walking four dogs on a bridleway in the Guilsfield area.

The opening heard how Ms Milward, from Meifod, had received "multiple injuries from the cows".

The coroner was told: "A female has been walking four dogs in a field on a bridleway with cows in the field.

"It is unknown how this has occurred but the female has received multiple injuries from the cows and was located, deceased down a slope away from the bridleway."

The coroner heard that a post mortem had determined Ms Milward's death as a result of "multiple traumatic injuries".he inquest was adjourned to a date to be fixed.

