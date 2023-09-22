Concern for milk producers after major haulage firm 'in administration'

Milk haulier Lloyd Fraser, which has a depot at Four Crosses in Montgomeryshire, and collects milk from farmers across Mid Wales and Shropshire, has reportedly entered administration, and had its operating licence revoked.

The firm, based at Rugby, has depots across the country.

Dairy giants Arla and Muller, which operate in Shropshire, said they were working to ensure that milk continued to be collected from their farmers – to prevent it having to be thrown away.

Jonathan Wilkinson, NFU Cymru's milk board chair, and a Mid Wales farmer and councillor, said there was concern from local producers over what will happen in the next few days – and for the workers whose jobs are at risk.

He said that Lloyd Fraser collected more than one million litres of milk a day in Mid Wales – and that inevitably some would have to be thrown away in the coming days and hours as farmers struggle to store what they have, or to get it collected before it goes out of date.

He said: "I think people were pretty concerned initially. It is lucky that the two major milk buyers, Muller and Arla, have both been very proactive in trying to get alternative arrangements made.

"It is just the short term, for the next day or two as those plans come into action, it's a question of 'what are we going to do with our milk?'."

He said some farms, particularly those which milk three times a day, would face difficulties storing it.

He added: "There is also the feeling for all the staff, for the drivers you have got to know. Those drivers, you see them every day, they are friends really.

"There were some drivers out picking up early this morning and they went back to the depot at Four Crosses and were told to give the keys back and they were going home."

Mr Wilkinson said he hoped a buyer could be found to save the jobs and the firm.

Reacting to the developments, a spokesman for Arla Foods, which has a site in Oswestry, said: “Following receiving confirmation that Lloyd Fraser has today entered administration, our priority is to ensure our farmer owners milk continues to be collected. We can confirm that we have implemented contingency plans in the areas where Lloyd Fraser operates, which includes Cheshire, North Wales, and Shrewsbury.”

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Müller Milk & Ingredients, which has operations in Minsterley, Market Drayton and Telford, said: “We are working to minimise the impact for our supplying farmers, the approach is to ensure that all in-bound logistics for impacted farms will either be collected by Müller, or via a third-party. We are confident there will be no effect on customer service.

“We are unique in that the vast majority of our logistics operations are in-house, which helps to ensure security of supply and high standards of quality and service.”

The NFU dairy board chair Michael Oakes said: “We are aware of issues with milk collections including in Shropshire and we are working with others in the dairy supply chain to determine the extent of the impact on our members.

"As new collection plans are put in place, we would urge dairy producers who are affected to contact their milk buyer as soon as possible and to get in touch with NFU CallFirst for further advice and support.”

Craig Williams and Russell George, MP and Welsh Parliament representatives for Montgomeryshire, both said they would be working to limit the impact of the developments.

Mr Williams said: “Today’s news that Lloyd Fraser has gone into administration is extremely sad. I will be working with partners to support the firm, and especially staff from Four Crosses who are directly affected.

“The company is one of the biggest milk hauliers in the area – Muller alone collects 1.2m litres of milk from Montgomeryshire’s dairy farms per day. Although the situation is at a very early stage, Russell and I have been liaising closely with both Muller and Arla this morning. They assure me that contingency plans are already in place to ensure collections will still take place today and over the weekend, and that all of their milk producers will be paid.

“We will continue to work closely with the farming unions and affected companies over the coming days and weeks.”

Mr George said: “Lloyd Fraser’s administration today is very worrying news for all concerned. It is reassuring therefore that the major dairies have moved so fast to put plans in place, ensuring that collections will still take place today and over the weekend. We will continue to work closely with them to ensure disruption to dairy farmers across Montgomeryshire is kept to a minimum.”