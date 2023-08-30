Artist's work to feature in exhibition

The collection of work by Montgomery artist Alex Boyd Jones will be exhibited at Hafren Theatre until November 10.
Titled 'Light, Line and Longing' the exhibition presents a collection of over thirty atmospheric drawings and paintings by the award-winning artist.
The exhibition brings together evocative explorations of rurality that delve into the essence of a place, whether it is somewhere local, further afield or found in a poem or novel.
It showcases Alex’s latest works alongside a selection of recent pieces, each revealing a unique story.
Since 2020 Alex has been progressing her practice as a full time artist, while also mentoring other artists and supporting creative projects.
Previously, she had a successful career working as a curator for 20 years in a number of public art galleries across the UK, including Oriel Davies in Newtown.
The exhibition is open from 9.30am to 2.30pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, as well as on Saturday's for the two hours before performances at the theatre.