Artist's work to feature in exhibition

Alex Boyd Jones's work is featuring in a new exhibition.

The collection of work by Montgomery artist Alex Boyd Jones will be exhibited at Hafren Theatre until November 10.

Titled 'Light, Line and Longing' the exhibition presents a collection of over thirty atmospheric drawings and paintings by the award-winning artist.

The exhibition brings together evocative explorations of rurality that delve into the essence of a place, whether it is somewhere local, further afield or found in a poem or novel.

It showcases Alex’s latest works alongside a selection of recent pieces, each revealing a unique story.

Since 2020 Alex has been progressing her practice as a full time artist, while also mentoring other artists and supporting creative projects.

Previously, she had a successful career working as a curator for 20 years in a number of public art galleries across the UK, including Oriel Davies in Newtown.