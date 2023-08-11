Railway trains to run 75 years after closure as model exhibition planned

A Corris Railway locomotive in steam at Maespoeth.

The route was once Corris Railway but it was by then a small branch line operated three days a week by British Railways.

River Dyfi bank erosion encroaching the lineside at Machynlleth culminated in the railway closing.

Happily, the railway’s two steam engines found a new home at Talyllyn Railway where they have worked for seven decades, along with the brake van from that last train.

Over the following months, the tracks were lifted and it looked as though Corris Railway was lost for ever.

However, thanks to the patient work of volunteers and many years of fundraising, trains will be running again between Corris Station and Maespoeth Junction on August 20 this year.

Passenger trains, headed by steam locomotive number 7, a descendent of the 1921-built number 4 now at Talyllyn, will leave Corris Station at 11am, 12 noon, 1.30pm, 2.30pm and 3.30pm.

A week later – on August 26 and 27 – Corris Railway Society’s annual Model Railway Exhibition will be held at Y Plas, Machynlleth.

This year’s event will feature a large number of narrow gauge layouts in various scales but there will also be a range of exhibits in other scales.

For those in a nostalgic mood, one layout will feature Hornby Dublo, still going strong six decades after the famous marque was discontinued and another will see Tri-ang Big-Big trains running on their plastic track.

In addition to the layouts, there will be a variety of sales stands and refreshments on sale. Car parking is available nearby.

Trains will be running from Corris Station on both days while the exhibition is on.