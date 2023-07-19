Funeral for police inspector killed in car crash to be held this week

Insp. Gareth Earp

Gareth Earp, from Rhayader, was just 43 when he died at the scene of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A470 between Rhayader and Llangurig on June 29. The male driver of the other vehicle involved in the collision was airlifted to hospital.

Mr Earp was a serving inspector with Dyfed-Powys Police, and was chairman of Rhayader Town Football Club.

His funeral will take place at St Clement’s Church, Rhayader, on Friday at 2pm, and the funeral will be followed by interment at Rhayader Cemetery.

Rhayader Town Council announced Mayor Rhys Thomas had been asked by Mr Earp’s family to open a book of remembrance at St Clement’s. It has been available to sign daily and it will be available today for people to leave their fondest memories of Mr Earp.