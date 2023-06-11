You are guaranteed a REALLY deep sleep at this new hotel

The romantic grotto. Photo Go Below/Deep Sleep.

For your twin bed log cabin or romantic grotto is deep inside an abandoned, Victorian slate mine - in fact 1,375 vertical feet below the mountains.

The romantic double bedroom grotto has been created in a cavern carved out of the slate by miners over a century ago.

The off-grid adventure is Deep Sleep - the latest creation by Go Below’s founder, Miles Moulding. The underground adventure company already runs tours including zip lining, crossing a waterfall or boating on a lake, all deep below the ground.

Its latest addition is the remote, adventure camp of Deep Sleep.

The twin bed cabins. Photo Go Below/Deep Sleep.

A spokesperson for the company said: "Set a staggering 1,375 vertical feet below the mountains of Snowdonia above, this is the deepest underground sleep on the planet... by far."

Overnighters can only book a cabin or the grotto for Saturday nights.

Go Below's website outlines the itinery for the guests.

"Your trip leader will be waiting to meet you at 5pm at our Tanygrisiau Base, near Blaenau Ffestiniog. From here we begin a 45 minute walk up into the mountains, steep at times, but remote and very beautiful at the top.

"Here we stop at a little cottage to kit up with a helmet, light, harness and Wellington boots. Then its time to say goodbye to the outside world and head into the depths of the worlds largest and deepest abandoned slate mine."

The organisers warn that the route down through the old workings is steep and challenging, with ancient miners' stairways, decaying bridges and scrambles to negotiate.

"Your instructor will provide plenty of historical information about the fascinating environment - there is no rush. After around an hour, you'll be 1,375 feet underground - and a large steel door tells you that you've arrived at Deep Sleep.

The inside of one of the cabins. Photo Go Below/Deep Sleep.

"A warm drink and some information will be provided - then it's time to relax for the rest of the evening. We'll provide you with a complimentary expedition-style meal to enjoy at our large covered picnic table. Then you are welcome to retire to your bed for a very deep sleep."

Guests are not left alone in the mine as an instructor and a member of technical staff remain in their own cabins in the Deep Sleep chamber overnight.

"Then we all wake for 8am, to a warm drink and some simple breakfast snacks before starting the long ascent up to the surface and daylight again."

The cost for two people in a private cabin is £350, or £550 for the grotto.