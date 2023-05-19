Anxiety continues over possible tourism tax says Welsh Assembly member

Russell George and Carol Parry

The Welsh Government is considering bringing in a tax on visitors to Wales. It says the money raised would be reinvested to support local tourism – for example, keeping beaches clean or improving footpaths.

But Mr George said it was the last thing tourism businesses needed.

During the tourism week he went to Plas Robin Rural Retreats, in Llandyssil, managed by Carol and David Parry.

He said he was delighted to hear about the success of the business but said concerns about the Welsh Government’s tourism tax was causing worry in the sector, especially after taking such a knock from the Covid pandemic.

According to the Federation of Small Businesses, in 2019 tourism in Wales – when over 87 million day trips were made – accounted for nearly a fifth of Wales’ GDP, 12 per cent of its total employment through supporting 161,000 jobs, and £6 billion in associated spend.

“I was delighted to visit the Parrys’ thriving tourism businesses in my constituency and thank them for their hospitality and showing me around the success they have built in this is beautiful part of the world.

“I was really impressed with the high standard of workmanship that has gone into their accommodation, the way they have focussed on their unique selling point, and their personal touch which includes giving guests a basket of local produce.

“The pandemic hit tourism and hospitality really hard, and with inflation and energy bills putting further pressure on them now, the last thing we need from the Welsh Government is the dreaded tourism tax and changes to self-catering accommodation levies.

“Meanwhile, I will put my faith in the entrepreneurs of Mid Wales who have always used innovation and determination to make our corner of the nation a tourist hotspot.”

Carol Parry of Plas Robin Rural Retreats said: “I was delighted that Russell could come visit us and see what our business can provide as Mid Wales’ tourism offering.

“Our area is such a beautiful one and we really wanted to build some accommodation that really shows it off in all its greatness.