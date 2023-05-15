Woman caught watching TV without licence has fine reduced

Penny Ingham appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Wednesday to make a statutory declaration.

Ingham of Townend was watching a coloured television without her licence at her address on July 5 2021.

She said she only found out about the court case when she received a fine.

Magistrates did not accept the statutory declaration because too much time had passed before the issue was raised.

But they agreed to consider the fine given to Ingham.