Woman caught watching TV without licence has fine reduced

Penny Ingham appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Wednesday to make a statutory declaration.
Ingham of Townend was watching a coloured television without her licence at her address on July 5 2021.
She said she only found out about the court case when she received a fine.
Magistrates did not accept the statutory declaration because too much time had passed before the issue was raised.
But they agreed to consider the fine given to Ingham.
They reduced it from £440 to £120 as Ingham is now on benefits. She will also have to pay £120 costs and a £34 surcharge.