Social workers urged to attend recruitment events

Powys County Council

Social workers are being invited to find out about the job opportunities across children and adult services in the county with benefits including manageable caseloads, flexible working, dedicated business support, relocation package of up to £8,000 and a market supplement for some specific roles.

The recruitment events will be held at venues including The Holiday Inn, Shrewsbury. on March 21. and Lion Quays, Oswestry, on March 27, running from 4pm until 7pm.

Councillor Sian Cox, the council's cabinet member for a caring Powys, said it would be a great opportunity to meet friendly staff and find out about our social work vacancies in care and support, assessment, through care 0-14, mental health and hospital discharge teams.

"If you believe in the power of social work to change things for the better, do talk to us," said Councillor Cox.

"We’re innovative, collaborative and focused and believe in people being supported to live the life they want to live, where they want to live it, with the people they want to live with.

"You’ll receive the support you need to do the job you love, regular supervision, and excellent training and development opportunities.

Councillor Susan McNicholas, cabinet member for future generations added: "Powys is a great place to work, it’s a rural county with some vibrant market towns. We offer flexible working opportunities, so you will be able to work from a location that suits you and your business needs. This could be from home, our offices, or community buildings near where you live.

"So, if you’re interested in a new social work job, come along to one of the events and find out why it’s a great place to work. Bring along your CV and we will match you to our current and future vacancies."