Councillors approve solar array proposal

Solar Array Plans Site - Cae Henfron is just outside the town of Rhayader. Image from Google Streetview.

The solar farm will be built just off the A470 trunk road outside Rhayader, after Powys County Council’s Planning Committee gave the project the green light.

Councillors discussed the solar array application by Tony Davies of Henfron Farm, Rhayader, at their meeting on Thursday.

The solar array and associated works at Cae Henfron would be made up of 80 solar panels and will produce 30 kilowatts of electricity.

It will be used to power a nearby building which contains an office and stores farm equipment.

Documents supporting the application said that surplus electricity would be “exported” to the National Grid to supply the local community with renewable energy.

Mr Davies is the husband of Councillor Angela Davies – which is why the application was in front of the planning committee for a decision.

Councillor Davies is also a member of the committee, and having declared an interest in the application left the meeting for the duration of the discussion.

Planning officer Emma Jones advised councillors to approve the application.

Councillor Les George said: “I’m very much in favour of these clean energy producing schemes and I don’t think it’s going to be detrimental to anybody else.

“I would like to go with officers recommendations and propose we pass the scheme.”

Councillor Elwyn Vaughan seconded the motion.

Planning committee solicitor Colin Edwards said: “As this is an application closely associated with an elected member, under the protocol I can confirm that the planning application has been processed normally.”

Committee chairman, Councillor Karl Lewis asked whether the application would have been decided normally by planning officers under delegated powers if a councillor did not have an interest in it.

Mr Edwards said: “Yes, unless it had been called in by a local member.”