Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Taxi licence cost set to increase

By Elgan HearnMid WalesPublished:

The cost of taxi licenses are set to be increased by a council but they will still be mostly less than they cost before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Powys County Council
Powys County Council

At Powys County Council’s Planning, Licensing and Rights of Way Committee tomorrow, councillors will discuss and vote on the changes.

In her report Powys’ licensing team manager Sue Jones said: “Fees for 2023/2024 reflect business starting to return to usual whilst retaining some of the efficiencies gained by shifting to online application submissions.

“The level of compliance checks for vehicles has not yet returned to pre-covid levels.

“Fees are calculated using a toolkit devised by the All-Wales Licensing Expert Panel with assistance from our finance team.”

Ms Jones explains that the increases for 2023/2024 will see the council’s income from Taxi licences go up by £8500, which equates to an overall 10 per cent increase.

If councillors agree the proposals, they will then be advertised in the local press allowing a 28-day period for objections to be lodged.

Ms Jones explained that any objections to the proposed fees would need to be “considered” and reported back to the committee.

Ms Jones said: “If no objections are made, then these fees will come into effect on April 1.”

The fees for 2023/2024 which do not include the cost for DBS (Disclosure and Barring Service) checks are: Hackney carriage private hire (one year), £146 going up from £130 this year, but still below £148 from 2021/2022; Driver licence (three years), £2780.50 going up from £248 this year, it was £260 in 2021/2022; Driver licence (one year), £146 up from £140 this year, but still less than £150 it cost in 2021/2022; Private Hire Operators (five years), £358 down from £387 this year and it had cost £405 in 2021/2022.

Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
Elgan Hearn

By Elgan Hearn

@ElganPowysLDR

Local Democracy Reporter covering Powys.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News