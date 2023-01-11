Taxi licence cost set to increase

Powys County Council

At Powys County Council’s Planning, Licensing and Rights of Way Committee tomorrow, councillors will discuss and vote on the changes.

In her report Powys’ licensing team manager Sue Jones said: “Fees for 2023/2024 reflect business starting to return to usual whilst retaining some of the efficiencies gained by shifting to online application submissions.

“The level of compliance checks for vehicles has not yet returned to pre-covid levels.

“Fees are calculated using a toolkit devised by the All-Wales Licensing Expert Panel with assistance from our finance team.”

Ms Jones explains that the increases for 2023/2024 will see the council’s income from Taxi licences go up by £8500, which equates to an overall 10 per cent increase.

If councillors agree the proposals, they will then be advertised in the local press allowing a 28-day period for objections to be lodged.

Ms Jones explained that any objections to the proposed fees would need to be “considered” and reported back to the committee.

Ms Jones said: “If no objections are made, then these fees will come into effect on April 1.”