A road closure will take place for repairs to a bridge

The roadworks will start later this month

The Roveries Bridge – which carries the A489 road over the River Camlad, at Snead, near Churchstoke – will be closed to traffic for repair work from January 23 to 27.

It will be shut from 9.30am to 4pm, Monday to Friday.

The work will involve the rebuilding of a damaged parapet.

A spokesman for Shropshire Council said: "When the bridge is closed, traffic will be diverted via the A489, B4385 and A488 by a signed diversion route.

"Access over the bridge for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will remain available throughout the work.