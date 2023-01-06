Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

A road closure will take place for repairs to a bridge

By Dominic RobertsonMid WalesPublished:

A bridge will be closed for a number of days according to a council.

The roadworks will start later this month
The roadworks will start later this month

The Roveries Bridge – which carries the A489 road over the River Camlad, at Snead, near Churchstoke – will be closed to traffic for repair work from January 23 to 27.

It will be shut from 9.30am to 4pm, Monday to Friday.

The work will involve the rebuilding of a damaged parapet.

A spokesman for Shropshire Council said: "When the bridge is closed, traffic will be diverted via the A489, B4385 and A488 by a signed diversion route.

"Access over the bridge for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will remain available throughout the work.

"Inevitably there will be some disruption during these works, and people are thanked for their understanding."

Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
South Shropshire
Shrewsbury
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News