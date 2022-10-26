Notification Settings

MP takes on support role to Prime Minister

By Dominic RobertsonMid WalesPublished:

Rishi Sunak has reappointed a Mid Wales MP to a key support role.

BORDER PIC / DAVID HAMILTON PIC / SHROPSHIRE STAR 10/9/20 Craig Williams MP, during at visit at Brongain Farm, Llanfechain, by The Minister for International Trade Ranil Jayawardena..
Craig Williams, Conservative MP for Montgomeryshire, has been appointed as the new Prime Minister's Parliamentary Private Secretary (PPS).

Mr Williams was also PPS to Mr Sunak while he was Chancellor of the Exchequer.

As part of the latest position Mr Williams will be present at meetings of the cabinet, and attended this morning's first meeting of Mr Sunak's new cabinet.

He said he was "very pleased" to be returning to the role.

He said: "I am really delighted to be supporting the Prime Minister. We have got a serious job on our hands but I will make sure Montgomeryshire's voice is heard at the centre of Government."

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

