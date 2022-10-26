MP takes on support role to Prime Minister

BORDER PIC / DAVID HAMILTON PIC / SHROPSHIRE STAR 10/9/20 Craig Williams MP, during at visit at Brongain Farm, Llanfechain, by The Minister for International Trade Ranil Jayawardena..

Craig Williams, Conservative MP for Montgomeryshire, has been appointed as the new Prime Minister's Parliamentary Private Secretary (PPS).

Mr Williams was also PPS to Mr Sunak while he was Chancellor of the Exchequer.

As part of the latest position Mr Williams will be present at meetings of the cabinet, and attended this morning's first meeting of Mr Sunak's new cabinet.

He said he was "very pleased" to be returning to the role.