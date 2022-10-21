Family fun day out in at Royal Welsh showground

Members of the Craft Butchery Team Wales

Nearly 80 artisan food and drink producers and more than 40 local arts and crafts exhibitors will be selling their products at the weekend event which will have 10 live demonstrations from talented chefs and butchers.

Arranged by the Culinary Association of Wales, the live cookery demonstrations will celebrate International Chefs Day and support Welsh chefs. The demonstration kitchen is sponsored by Tantrwm Events.

A pop-up restaurant sponsored by @fingersandforks will be serving up a menu showcasing products from food producers at the event and providing a Halloween Children’s Afternoon Tea, with 80 places available to be booked each day.

Continuing the Halloween theme, visitors will have a chance to pick their own pumpkin at the event where there will also be street food vendors and entertainment.

Entries for a Truck Fest at the event have rocketed from 60 la at the event have rocketed from 60 last year to 150, including 10 show models, and two Gilbern racing cars will join more than 100 classic cars, motorbikes and tractors, as well as eight rally cars.

People planning to attend the event can buy tickets in advance at midwalesautumnfayre.co.uk/tickets or at the gate for £6 and parking is free. There is free entry for children aged 12 years and well behaved dogs are welcome.

Andrew Powell, who organises the event with support from Cambrian Training Company, is delighted with the enthusiastic support from exhibitors and skilled craftspeople.

“Our mission is to create a great family event where we can promote Mid Wales and showcase Welsh artisan products, together with trucks and classic vehicles from across Wales.”

A careers zone, sponsored by Cambrian Training Company, will join the International Chefs Day celebrations by giving visitors a chance to ‘Have a Go’ and experience different elements of the hospitality industry first hand, including taking part in 'Race the Professional' competition.

Underlining the value of hospitality apprenticeships, apprentices Rosie Koffer, Owen Fleming and Toyah Skilton from Chartists 1770 at The Trewythen, Llanidloes will be giving a cookery demonstration on Sunday.

Arwyn Watkins, OBE, Cambrian Training Company’s managing director, said: “We see the Mid Wales Autumn Fayre as a market place for food, drinks, crafts and skills and an opportunity for a fun family day out.