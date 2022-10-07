Homes plan withdrawn

Powys County Council

At a meeting of Powys County Council’s Planning Committee councillors were set to discuss an application by Mr W Wainwright to build two houses at the Post Office field, next to Yew Tree Barn, in Llanwnog near Caersws.

The site is currently used as a builder’s yard and is near to two listed buildings in the village.

Committee chairman, Councillor Karl Lewis told councillors that the application had been removed from the agenda and asked principal planning officer Gemma Bufton to explain why.

Ms Bufton said: “Prior to the meeting today the applicant has chosen to withdraw that application from the planning register, and I think it’s as a result of seeing the report.

“We understand that it could be resubmitted and back before members in a different format.”

The application had been “called in” for a decision by the committee by Councillor Les George who represents the village.

In the report, Powys’ built heritage officer, Dr Sam Johnson explained that the site is near to Gwyneira Grade II listed farm and buildings and also the Grade II* listed St Cynog’s church.

The site is also next to Llanwnog conservation area.

Dr Johnson pointed out that there was no Heritage Impact Assessment included with the proposal.

This document could have explained how the proposal would not have had a negative impact on the listed buildings in the village.

The application also failed to comply with policies in the current Powys Local Development Plan (LDP) which restricts schemes in rural villages such as Llanwnog, to an affordable home, renovating a “rural building” or bringing back an abandoned home into use.