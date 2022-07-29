Notification Settings

Young Farmers' Club opens new office

By Sue AustinMid WalesPublished: Last Updated:

Montgomery Young Farmers' Club has opened its new office at Welshpool Livestock Market.

Russell George MS pictured with outgoing County Chairman, Aled Rees, and outgoing County President Sarah Lewis, at the AGM at Welshpool Livestock Market
County YFC president Sarah Lewis and Montgomeryshire Senedd member Russell George,were among those at the event.

Montgomery YFC is a voluntary youth organisation led by young people, for young people.

More than 600 young people aged between 10 and 26 are currently members through the 18 clubs operating across Montgomeryshire.

Montgomery Young Farmers Club provides opportunities for members to develop new skills, receive valuable training and become an integral part of the community. The club is an affiliate of the Wales and National Federation of Young Farmers Clubs, which represent over 5,000 club members across rural Wales and 22,000 across the UK respectively.

Mr George said: "I was grateful to be invited to attend the official opening of Montgomery YFC’s new office. Their new office is well placed at Welshpool Livestock Market, who are of course well established as the largest prime lamb market in Western Europe."

"The Young Farmers Club is a fantastic movement that connects young people across the county. It is highly successful in Montgomeryshire, continuing its decade-long tradition of strong membership. I’d like to add my own thanks to all who volunteers who give so much of their time."

