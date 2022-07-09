Foresters thanked for 75 years of dedicated service to their woodland

From left, RFS Warden Eve Over, RFS President Sir James Scott and Gordon Griffiths receiving his award. Pic by Les Starling

Gordon Griffiths and Will Jones have both racked up 75 years of dedicated service between them and were celebrated when the Royal Forestry Society (RFS) Charles Ackers Redwood and Naylor Pinetum.

Mr Griffiths has been deputy warden for the Royal Forestry Society Charles Ackers Redwood Grove and Naylor Pinetum since 1980 and was awarded a long service medal for 42 years’ service in this voluntary role.

Will Jones from the neighbouring Leighton Estate Woodlands has been responsible for their woodlands for 33 years and has often supported the thinning and maintenance of the RFS Grove.

Eve Over, warden of the Royal Forestry Society said: “Gordon has been selfless as a volunteer for the RFS Leighton Redwoods over 42 years.

"He has been always there to provide forestry advice, provide guided walks and look after the day to day running of the wood. Diolch yn fawr Gordon. (Thank you very much Gordon).”

Gordon, 75, lives in Caersws, Powys and has supported warden Eve Over in all aspects of managing the redwood grove and pinetum.

This has ranged from preparation of annual budgets and mensuration to the organisation of guided tours.

William Jones started his forestry life in 1974 with the Forestry Commission in Carmarthenshire, before moving to Powys and working for a while as a contractor before becoming employed by Leighton Estate Woodlands.

He took on the role of estate manager as well as head forester in 2008 and in 2012, at the Royal Welsh Show, he lifted the Roger Williams – Ellis Perpetual Challenge Cup for Best Private Estate in Wales.

Owners Victoria and Charles Crewdson of Leighton Estate Woodlands said: “If you cut Will down the middle each ring would have Leighton Estate Woodlands written on it.