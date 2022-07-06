Montgomeryshire MP Craig Williams stands down from Treasury role

Craig Williams MP

Mr Williams, Member of Parliament for Montgomeryshire, has resigned his position within the UK Government as Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Chancellor of the Exchequer citing "paralysis" in Government after recent scandals.

His decision came within 24 hours of the former Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, and former Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, stepping down and triggering a wave of resignations.

In May Mr Sunak travelled to Mr Williams' constituency as guest speaker at the Welsh Conservative Party Gala Dinner.

MP Craig Williams, left, with Rishi Sunak MP, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, and former MP Glyn Davies. Photo: Phil Blagg Photography

Commenting on Wednesday's decision, Craig Williams MP said: “I have spoken to a number of constituents and with my local association team today. I have come to the conclusion that we will not deliver the projects and policies the people of Montgomeryshire elected me to do under the paralysis of the current situation.

"I gave the Prime Minister my last benefit of the doubt some weeks ago. It is my view that we now need a new leader.

“This has not been an easy decision; I am a team player by nature, and it has not been made lightly. I now hope for a swift resolution and a return to delivering for the people of Montgomeryshire and the United Kingdom in a time of multiple global crises.”

In his resignation letter to Boris Johnson Mr Williams wrote: "My view has always been that it is important to work as a team and deliver on the priorities that matter to my constituents in Montgomeryshire.

"The record of this Government, with the challenges we have faced with Covid, cost of living pressure and war in Europe, is something of which I am immensely proud to have been a part of and will continue to support.

"After the recent vote of confidence, I had given my support to you, with one last benefit of the doubt. I believed it was right that we draw a line under previous events and focus on rebuilding trust with the public and focusing on delivering good policies.

"It has now become apparent over recent days, that this is becoming impossible."

Shropshire Conservative MPs meanwhile appear to be divided on the future of the Prime Minister following the resignations of Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid.

Lucy Allan for Telford and Philip Dunne for Ludlow have lost confidence in the Prime Minister, while Daniel Kawczynski for Shrewsbury and Mark Pritchard for the Wrekin expressed their support.