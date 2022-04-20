Wye Valley River Festival returning with focus on climate change

The Wye Valley River Festival returns in May. Photo: Paul Blakemore.

The Wye Valley River Festival is set to make a comeback on May 27 in the Wye Valley, after a four-year absence due to Covid.

The festival, organised by Wye Valley River Festival CIC, will be led by artists and communities creating work on environmental themes.

The theme for this year's festival is the relationship between mankind and nature, exploring the region's wildlife and landscape with a programme of events up until June 5.

Llandogo folkdance from WVRF

Phillippa Haynes, festival director, said: “We cannot wait to see audiences back enjoying the programme for 2022 which will be as varied, fun and interactive as ever.

“Rather than retreading old ground, we are pushing new boundaries by focusing on presenting a festival in the most viable and sustainable way, such as the inclusion of performers who travel by bike and camp along the way.

"We learned a great deal from staging the digital version, such as the importance of providing signing and other ways of increasing accessibility, which are being carried into the live return this year.”

The highlights of the event include a sound installation at Tintern Abbey, which will feature an immersive soundscape designed by Sir David Attenborough’s sound recordist Chris Watson.

Interactive outdoor performers Red Herring will appear as the Whistler Conservation Society at Symonds Yat Rock on June 3, as well as street theatre around Ross-on-Wye and in the Prospect Gardens of St Mary's Church.

Rachel Buchanan, company manager, said: “Stories are how human beings remember, so this year’s programme will put forward ways of addressing and overcoming climate denial through narratives which go to people’s hearts.”

The first Wye Valley River Festival was created and developed in partnership by the Wye Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

It is funded by the UK Community Renewal Fund, Arts Council England, the Sustainable Development Fund, the Welsh Government and Forestry England.

Most events are free to attend and do not require tickets, except for the Whistlers shows which need to be prebooked.

Access to the sound installation at Tintern is included with the entry ticket to the Abbey, available on the door or online.