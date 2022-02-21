The River Severn in Newtown photo: H18-PDW Photography

The A483, the main north south road though Wales closed for large stretches on the Shropshire/Powys border due to flooding, and train passengers were faced with the cancellation of every train between Shrewsbury and Aberystwyth.

Storm Franklin added to motorists' woes with the Dee and Ceiriog bridges on the A483 between Chirk and Ruabon closed forcing drivers to make another 15-mile detour after the same bridges were closed on Friday during Storm Eunice.

The Rivers Severn, Vynwy and Cain all burst their banks as river levels rose.

In Llandinam seven people had to be rescued by boat when homes flooded on Sunday afternoon.

Powys county councillor Karl Lewis the flooding left Llandinam looking like a "disaster zone".

In Newtown the height of the Severn, 4.2m, broke previous records as it rose two metres in 24 hours.

Resident and photographer, Paul Williams, of H18-PDW Photography, uploaded a video of the river to YouTube.

"I've lived here for 48 years and this is the first time I have seen it this level in Newtown," he said.

Flooding closed the A483 between Welshpool and Oswestry, with four people having to be rescued from two cars near Llanymynech.

The specialist water rescue team from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service brought the occupants of the vehicles to safety after the alarm was raised at 1.30am on Monday.

A community effort stopped homes flooding in Llanfyllin when the River Cain broke its banks and water rose up through the drains in Bridge Street and Coronation Row.

Llanfyllin Mayor, Councillor Peter Lewis, said: "Residents turned out to get sandbags and put them up against properties to stop them flooding. It was a real community effort, helping the elderly and vulnerable people living in those areas."

In its flood warnings, Natural Resource Wales said peak river levels on Monday morning were:

Abermule was 3.4m

Munlyn was 3.7m

Buttington was 5.4m

Llandrinio was 7.05m with a peak level between 7.05 and 7.1m is possible on Monday afternoon

It also said the following roads could be affected by flooding:

Manthrig Lane from Manthrig brook, Caersws

A490 at Cilcewydd and the Trehelig Crossroads

A483 at The Moors Straight, Welshpool