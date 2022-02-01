Getting rid of recycling bins in Powys would be 'silly' says councillor

Councillor Heulwen Hulme

One of the ideas being looked at to help the County Council balance it's budget is removing some of the recycling banks at sites across the county, saving £30,000.

As part of next year’s budget, £7.7million in savings, cuts and income generation need to be made if Powys County Council are to balance their budget by the end of March 2023.

Environment cabinet member, Councillor Heulwen Hulme said the decision was partly to help the council hit Welsh Government recycling targets which will be 70 per cent in 2024/25.

The banks for cardboard would be kept, explained Councillor Hulme, because amidst the increase in home shopping during the Covid-19 pandemic, more cardboard was being recycled.

“I know the saving is not considerable, that’s mainly associated with the fuel and staff costs.”

Councillor David Evans asked where tourists would put their rubbish.

“We have easily accessible facilities at the moment in car parks, visitors won’t have the road collection facility.

“There will be a lot of rubbish just left about, because in fairness to them, the facilities won't be there. It’s like losing the toilets, we want tourists to come but we’re closing the facilities. It's a very silly decision."

Councillor Hulme said: “Personally, I leave the rubbish in my car and take it home to be recycled.”

She added that campsites would also be expected in future to have recycling boxes to separate the rubbish.