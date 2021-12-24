Notification Settings

Pupils' Christmas card designs are sent to the Prime Minister

By David TooleyMid WalesPublished:

Primary schools near Oswestry were invited by an MP to submit entries for his Christmas card competition - and the winner's effort was sent to the Prime Minister.

The winning entry for the Christmas Card Competition 2021 - Seren Brierley of Ysgol y Gwernant
Seren Brierley of Ysgol y Gwernant, in Pengwern, Llangollen, received a £20 book token and had her design turned into Clwyd South MP Simon Baynes's Christmas card, which was sent to PM Boris Johnson, and other public figures in Government and beyond.

Mr Baynes said: “The standard of entries was extremely high and it was very difficult to decide on a winner. However, I would like to congratulate Seren Brierley on her excellent design and also Romany Roberts and Rhys Jones on being runners up.

“I was extremely proud to present the Prime Minister with the winning Christmas card design and to showcase the wonderful talent we have here in Clwyd South.”

There were also two runners up, Romany Roberts from Rhosymedre Community Primary School, in Rhosymedre, Acrefair, and Rhys Jones also from from Ysgol y Gwernant. Romany and Rhys received £10 tokens and had their designs featured on the back of the card.

Mr Baynes launched his Christmas card competition on November 3 2021 and received a large number of pictures from Primary School pupils in Clwyd South, who were excited to showcase their artistic talents.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

