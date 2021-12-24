Pupils' Christmas card designs are sent to the Prime Minister

The winning entry for the Christmas Card Competition 2021 - Seren Brierley of Ysgol y Gwernant

Seren Brierley of Ysgol y Gwernant, in Pengwern, Llangollen, received a £20 book token and had her design turned into Clwyd South MP Simon Baynes's Christmas card, which was sent to PM Boris Johnson, and other public figures in Government and beyond.

Mr Baynes said: “The standard of entries was extremely high and it was very difficult to decide on a winner. However, I would like to congratulate Seren Brierley on her excellent design and also Romany Roberts and Rhys Jones on being runners up.

“I was extremely proud to present the Prime Minister with the winning Christmas card design and to showcase the wonderful talent we have here in Clwyd South.”

There were also two runners up, Romany Roberts from Rhosymedre Community Primary School, in Rhosymedre, Acrefair, and Rhys Jones also from from Ysgol y Gwernant. Romany and Rhys received £10 tokens and had their designs featured on the back of the card.