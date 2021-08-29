Parking chaos on waterfall road as resident fear lives would be lost in an emergency

An overhead view of the chaos on the country lane

Local people have been worried for more than a year that the amount of staycationers visiting Llanrhaeadr waterfall and blocking the unclassified, four-mile road from the village to the spectacular falls would cause problems for 999 services in an emergency.

This weekend saw thousands of people from across the country pour into the area.

The owner of the waterfall tea rooms has opened up more parking on the land that is usually a campsite.

However many motorists park instead along the road in designated passing places.

Powys County Council has been sending a parking warden to the area to try to prevent the illegal parking.

A post on the Pistyll Rhaeadr facebook site, run by local residents, on Saturday, said: "Madness on the road leading down the the waterfall today all because some people parked in the passing places and on the side of the road.

"Please do not park on the side of the road. If an emergency vehicles needed to get past it would be impossible and lives could be lost.