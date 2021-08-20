MP welcomes City of Culture bid

BORDER PIC / DAVID HAMILTON PIC / SHROPSHIRE STAR 10/9/20 Craig Williams MP, during at visit at Brongain Farm, Llanfechain, by The Minister for International Trade Ranil Jayawardena..

A record 20 places from across the UK are in the running for the title, an all-time high of entries for this prestigious competition. The new winner will be announced next year and will be at the centre of the UK’s cultural spotlight in 2025.

The competition, delivered by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport in collaboration with the devolved administrations, uses culture as a catalyst for levelling up areas outside London and putting new parts of the UK on the cultural map internationally.

Mr Williams said “It is fantastic news that Powys has entered the process for becoming UK City of Culture in 2025. We have seen the huge positive impacts for not just the winning city, but for the longlisted locations as well. The previous winners have seen massive benefits, with huge numbers of events and visitors highlighting the area and showcasing what Powys has to offer to the rest of the UK is a great proposal. ’

“I also welcome news that UK Government are awarding grants of £40,000 to successful longlisted places, I look forward to supporting Powys’ bid and look forward to using this opportunity to put our area on the map and highlight what we all know, our area is already worthy of the title, capital of culture within the UK. “

"Coventry UK City of Culture 2021 is providing a blueprint for how culture can be at the heart of social and economic recovery. The city has already attracted over £100 million so far in capital investment to support cultural projects, such as Herbert Art Gallery and Museum, Coventry Cathedral and Belgrade Theatre, among many others."