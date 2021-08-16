Royal British Legion centenary celebrations

From left, Captain Steve Blanks REME, Squadron Leader Jon Pullen (RAF, retired), Senior Aircraftsman John Jones RAF, Corporal Dan Holt RAF, Corporal Josh Billingham RAF

To mark the double centenary, Y Plas Machynlleth was home to numerous events and activities, all organised by the Machynlleth branch.

Royal Air Force Corporals Daniel Holt and Josh Billingham and Senior Aircraftman John Jones took part in live cooking demonstrations. The trio whipped up various recipes from the RBL’s Centenary Cookbook, Cooking With Heroes. Visitors on the day were treated to Cypriot chicken kebabs, Swansea warm Welsh cakes, and Fermanagh ‘Fifteens’ – a no bake treat especially for children to enjoy.

Since forming in 1921, the Machynlleth branch has been at the heart of its community, and numerous local residents took part celebrating the branch’s centenary year.

Visitors, including members from the RBL’s Riders Branch, were also treated to a music from the Machynlleth-based wind band, who played the RBL march and many other well-known military tunes and marches.

Chairman of the branch, Steve Doyle is a British Army veteran who served in the Royal Regiment of Scotland and organised the event.

“It was brilliant to bring so many people together to celebrate our 100th birthday. The anniversary was one that I’ll hold dear in my memory, and the event was a huge success. Since forming 100 years ago the Machynlleth branch has really been there for its community, and we hope to do be for the next 100. Thank you to everyone who attended the day to celebrate our centenary with us," he said