Businesses can apply for pavement licences

Powys County Council says with some imagination towns could have metropolitan street cafes, cosmopolitan and artisan spaces, open air markets and thriving independent retailers with outdoor areas.

It says it will look at giving permission to businesses to operate on pavements, public areas and reclaimed highways to help them get back up and running.

Councillor Heulwen Hulme said the crisis had had a significant impact on the lives and health of many Powys citizens, but it had also had severe economic consequences.

"The lockdown had an immediate impact on the way in which our town centres operate, with many businesses being required to close for a significant period of time.

"With many of these businesses now reopening, we must now ensure our public spaces and town centres are not only safe but also allow local businesses to trade within the guidelines. The approval to use the pavements, available from the council, allows businesses to create an outdoor café style atmosphere, along with providing other services and recreation amenities, on designated areas of the public highway.

“There is no quick fix to recover from the Covid-19 crisis, social distancing and the need for personal protection measures will be with us for some time.” Explains Cllr Heulwen Hulme, cabinet member for Highways. “Open areas in our town centres is limited, and while some businesses are fortunate enough to have their own space, many will not. By working with residents, town councils and local businesses, the council will support the reallocation of space in a flexible way to accommodate shoppers, diners, visitors and local residents to safely use and enjoy together.

“Imagine metropolitan street cafes, cosmopolitan and artisan spaces, open air markets, thriving independent retailers, and popular places to eat and drink. Reimagining and recreating our towns in this way will make them visually more appealing and increase the footfall of shoppers, residents, visitors and tourists. Making them, in turn, a vibrant, thriving place to do business and socialise.”

The council said every town will be different, with a bespoke plan to maximise the strengths of the area and needs of the businesses.

" In areas where roads can be fully or partly pedestrianised, pavement licences can be granted to help create open air dining and socialising space for cafes, restaurants, pubs and bars. Each application will be assessed and consulted on its own merits. Businesses must demonstrate that they can operate in within social distancing regulations and highway rules to ensure the safety of customers and other members of the public."

To apply for a pavement licence visit: en.powys.gov.uk/pavementlicence