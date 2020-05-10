Support for Welsh dairy farmers 'much-needed', says land agents

Welsh Government rural affairs minister Lesley Griffiths announced that dairy farmers who have lost more than 25 per cent of their income in April and May will be entitled to up to £10,000 to cover 70 per cent of their lost income. This will help ensure they can continue to operate without impacting animal welfare and the environment.

She said further details of the scheme will be announced shortly and that she would continue to work closely with the dairy sector to help them address the issues they face at this difficult time.

Roger Parry & Partners, a chain for rural estate agents in Shropshire and Powys which also looks after farm and land sales, welcomed the news. Partner Richard Corbett said: “This announcement is good news and much needed for Welsh dairy farmers who have been left to struggle, in an extremely vulnerable position, because of the impact of Covid-19 on the marketplace. This news comes just days after the Westminster Government announced a support package for English dairy farmers.”