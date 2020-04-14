Coronavirus: Councillor conscious but still in intensive care

Councillor William Powell has been in hospital in Abergavenny for the last two-and-a-half weeks with the condition, but is showing signs of improvement.

A statement from the Welsh Liberal Democrats said: "We are pleased to be able to confirm that, two-and-a-half weeks after being admitted to hospital with Covid-19, William Powell's condition is improving.

See also:

"Although he remains in ICU for the moment, he is responding well to treatment and is now conscious again.

"He has received outstanding treatment from the NHS staff in Nevill Hall Hospital and we are incredibly grateful to them for all they have done, and continue to do, to keep us all safe and well.

"We ask that people continue to respect his family's privacy at this time, but we are hugely grateful for the outpouring of support we have seen over the past two weeks."

Mr Powell is a county councillor for the Talgarth area.