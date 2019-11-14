£100m of new funding could bring long-needed improvements for Mid Wales GPs, says AM

Because of this increase in spending, the Welsh Government will get an additional £100 million over the next four years, which Mr George believes should be spent on the Welsh NHS.

He said: "This £100m of new funding could bring long-needed improvements to benefit GP services in Mid Wales.

"The growing pressure on GPs in north Powys has been well-documented, yet, despite consistent calls, the Welsh Government has failed to ensure that vital funding, such as cash injections to support winter pressures across NHS Wales, reaches those working in primary care.

"Despite the importance of General Practice and the fact that is the first point of contact for many people accessing health services, spending on primary care has decreased in real terms.

Workloads

"This failure to invest in this vital pillar of our health service is having huge consequences for those working in the sector.

"For general practioners, their workloads have increased significantly which is having a direct impact on the service patients receive."

Mr George said that £100m – which will be spread over four years – could fund 125 extra GPs with training, 250 nurses with training, 100 physiotherapists, and 100 pharmacists which the Welsh Conservatives would commit to if they formed the next Welsh Government in 2021.

He added: "For 20 years Welsh Labour have been running our Welsh NHS, people here in Wales have for too long been left waiting days or even weeks to make an appointment with their GP, left waiting for physio appointments and left waiting for nursing services.

“We know that our talented and hard-working nurses, GPs, doctors, pharmacists, and all other medical staff in Wales are among the best in the world, but they - like all people living in Wales - have been let down.”