Devil of a trail race

Llanwrtyd Wells, where the race will be held on April 4, is renowned for hosting a series of wacky and wonderful competitions, including the World Bog Snorkelling Championship, Man versus Horse Race and the World Alternative Games.

Now Green Events, organiser of most of these competitions, has come up with the Trailhead Get Jerky Devil's Staircase Ultra Trail Race, which will cover 31 miles and has a total ascent and descent of 5,714 feet. Most of the race will be off road with some short road sections including 25 per cent ascent of the Devil's Staircase.

It is being sponsored by Trailhead Fine Foods’ Get Jerky brand, snacks made in Welshpool.

When Trailhead’ managing director Arwyn Watkins heard that Green Events was launching the new event that involved taking on the challenge of the Devil’s Staircase, he said he just had to get involved.

“The Devils Staircase is set in Nant Irfon where my family and our forefathers have worked the land in the beautiful Irfon Valley for centuries,” said Arwyn.

“With the River Irfon and the race route running through the family farm, it was only right that Trailhead should support this challenge.

“The race also fits perfectly with the Get Jerky brand because the snacks are nutritious and high in protein, providing the fuel for customers to enjoy endurance activities.”

Lindsay Ketteringham, chairman of Green Events said: "The race will test endurance and stamina during the 50 km trail and all the runners will be rewarded with a fantastic and lasting memorable experience.

“We recognise that ultra trail running is a fast-growing sport and we have the terrain here for it. We are hoping to attract around 200 runners."

The race will start in the centre of Llanwrtyd Wells at 9am and the route includes the old Drovers’ road that runs to the ford at Abergwesyn, the beautiful Abergwesyn valley, Soar y Mynydd, the most isolated chapel in Wales, the head of the spectacular Llyn Brianne reservoir and the 11th century St David's Church.

The course will be marshalled and waymarked with water points and two feed stations will provide cold and hot drinks, bananas, cakes and sweets. At the finish there will be Welsh cawl and a vegetarian alternative on offer.

Each runner will receive a unique devil medal and there will be prizes for the first three male and female runners. The entry fee is £45 which includes a technical T Shirt. To enter the race online visit https://www.green-events.co.uk/?dst_main .