BT brings 5G to 100th Royal Welsh Show

BT has installed 5G at the showground, making it one of the first, permanent rural 5G networks in Europe.

Visitors to the annual show have been able to see how the technology could transform the future, with a demonstration of a 5G-connected driverless pod.

The driverless electric vehicle being demonstrated at the show is one of the first self-driving pods in the world to be connected to a live 5G network, and highlights the possible future uses of 5G technology.

Nick Speed, BT group director for Wales, said: “5G is the next generation of mobile technology and will transform the way we live and work. We’re hugely excited about what we can do with 5G today, and in the future. This activation at the showground shows one of the many possibilities for farming, agriculture and rural tourism.”

BT’s Enterprise business has partnered with Westfield Technology Group, which manufactures the driverless pods, to bring the live demonstration to this year’s show.

The vehicles can be used across a wide range of environments and industries and are being considered as a sustainable transport alternative in rural areas such as national parks.

Deputy Minister for Economy Lee Waters added: “It’s excellent news that 5G is now available at the Royal Welsh showground and a great way to mark the show’s centenary. The Welsh Government has worked closely with EE from the outset to establish a mast at the showground and it is currently the only one outside of major cities which has been upgraded to 5G.

EE became the first network to launch 5G when it switched on coverage in six UK cities on May 30. It will be extended to the busiest parts of ten more UK cities this year.

5G will bring a faster and more reliable mobile connection – particularly in crowded areas – and will enable a range of new, 'smart' devices to connect to the web using the superfast network.