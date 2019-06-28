Mid Wales by election

The move follows a recall petition served on Conservative MP Chris Davies. More than 10,000 people signed the petition following Mr Davies's conviction for a false expenses claim.

Tory chief whip Julian Smith moved the writ in the Commons to trigger the by election.

Mr Smith had been the area's MP since 2015, when he ousted incumbent Liberal Democrat Roger Williams.

His majority then was 5,102, which he increased to 8,038 at the 2017 general election.

Mr Davies has been re-selected for the contest. He will face Jane Dodds, Welsh Liberal Democrat leader, and Labour's Tom Davies in the election.

The Brexit Party is also expected to stand.

Plaid Cymru has been considering whether it should agree to a pact with other pro-EU parties and not take part in the poll.

The count will take place at the Royal Welsh Showground in Llanelwedd.