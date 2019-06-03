Groups furious over missing garden bins

In April, Powys County Council (PCC) removed the Green Waste Banks community recycling sites around the county.

The decision to take the Green Waste banks was taken earlier this year by PCC because of claims that the sites were being abused by commercial gardeners and fly-tippers. This service has been replaced by a fortnightly garden waste collection service that costs £30 to £35 to join up from April to November.

Councillor Ange Williams, an Independent from Knighton, said that she has been contacted by these groups.

“We have groups that do tend to flowers beds, trim the hedges and mow the grass at green spaces around the town and at the train station," she said. "They have always been able to take the green waste to recycling sites, and now they can’t do that. If they do have a green bin, they fear if it’s kept in a public place it could be used by other people.

“They could keep it at someone’s home but the group would have to be responsible for paying and keeping it.

“I can see this being an issue where there are groups who want to take part in the Wales in Bloom competition.”

Cllr Williams said that there had been discussion in the town to enter Wales in Bloom next year but the green bin situation was putting this in doubt.

The Local Democracy Service has also been contacted by Powys residents who claim they have applied and paid for green bins but have not received any yet.

Nancy Cavill tweeted: “A rubbish service (pun intended) from PowysCC, which very efficiently took my money for a new green waste bin on April 4, but has not yet delivered the bin.

“Many in the same boat.”

A spokesman for PCC said: “There has been a delay in getting bin to some customers in the south of the county.

“This issue is now being resolved with deliveries being completed during the weekend. Community groups interested in the service can call the council directly or e-mail to discuss their individual needs.”

Those interested can email gardenwaste@powys.gov.uk.