Motorcyclist killed in road crash

Police are appealing for witnesses to the accident which took place on the A483 near Llananno, Powys, which happened at 12.35pm on Sunday.

A grey VW Touran was travelling north, while the motorbike, a white Aprilia, was travelling south.

The motorcyclist died at the scene and their next of kin and the coroner for Powys have been notified. Formal identification has not yet taken place.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital with serious injuries and remains there in a stable condition. Two children, who were passengers in the car, were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to contact them by calling 101 and quote reference DP-20190505-142