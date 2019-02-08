Final touches for £90m Mid Wales bypass ahead of opening day

The 3.4 mile stretch of new road has been built to end the traffic congestion that has blighted the town for decades.

A new aerial photograph from Alun Griffiths contractors, who have been responsible for building the road, shows the size and scale of the bypass, which has taken less than three years to complete and will open on February 14.

The total cost of the road is around £90 million, and this week councillors and politicians have been celebrating the impact it will have on the region.

Leader of Powys County Council, councillor Rosemarie Harris said it would provide a significant boost to the economy of the region, and will go hand in hand in helping Mid Wales develop a growth deal.

She said: “The new bypass will improve transport links for businesses right across the region and improve access to and from important markets to the east of the town.

“Improved transport links have been rightly identified as a vital component in the Mid Wales economic strategy and the opening of the bypass ahead of schedule is a bonus.

“Newtown’s £90m bypass will provide a huge economic boost to the Mid Wales region when it opens next week.”

The leader went with a trade delegation to Cardiff last week, to highlight the economic ambitions and investment aspirations in the region.

Advertising

She believes the bypass will help to bring the public investment and a growth deal that Mid Wales needs.

She added: “Organised by the Growing Mid Wales Partnership the event showcased the uniqueness of the region and promoted the region’s industries including Powys-built hydrogen powered cars, world class research facilities at Aberystwyth, and regionally important businesses for the rural economy and tourism.

“It also promoted the huge economic opportunities across the region and underline the need for public investment and a Growth Deal for Mid Wales.”

“It was a great opportunity for businesses to engage with key decision makers in Welsh Government and the Mid Wales economy and to build links with businesses across Wales and the South.

She added: “The new bypass will be a boost for people looking to live, work or even locate their business in Mid Wales.”