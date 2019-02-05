Powys Council dispute over school breakfast club funding

Councillors across Powys were unhappy at Powys County Council after it was claimed funding had been cut for the clubs.

The authority has moved to clarify the situation and state that funding is still there for breakfast clubs, but it is the decision of the school if they put one on.

Welsh Government guidance says schools are obliged to have a breakfast club if parents ask for one.

In a letter to all headteachers, the authority's head of learning Dr Alec Clark, has denied any budget cuts and states funding is still available for schools.

He said: "Unfortunately, in a time of continuing budget pressures and austerity there are many budget and service reductions in discussion in relation to the council setting a balanced budget for 2019-20, but they do not include any reduction in relation to breakfast clubs. Budget provision in Powys for Breakfast Clubs has been delegated to schools over recent years.

"Schools and local authorities are able to commission breakfast clubs having regard to the statutory guidance.

"At this stage there has been no notification of a withdrawal of breakfast club provision to or from schools.

"It is also unfortunate that a significant minority of schools do not currently make provision for breakfast clubs. In doing so they are consciously making the decision as set out in the statutory guidance that making provision would be impractical in their school."

Lib Dem leader on the authority, James Gibson-Watt said the 'cuts' were outrageous, and made without any consultation.

Dr Clark added in his letter the confusion stemmed from a wrongly worded email sent out to headteachers.

He added: "Unfortunately an email bulletin sent to headteachers last Friday was not worded sufficiently clearly for which we apologise. This has caused confusion.

"Where headteachers have come to the local authority for clarification they have now received it. For absolute clarity, the email of last Friday is superseded by this briefing and guidance."