The two vehicle collision happened at about 3.25pm near to the Rudge Heath roundabout on the B4176.

It involved a grey Audi A5, which was travelling towards Womborne, and a white Mini Cooper travelling in the opposite direction.

West Mercia police said that the driver of the Audi, a 62-year-old woman, and her passenger, a 69-year-old woman, were taken to New Cross Hospital, Wolverhampton with back and head injuries.

The driver of the Mini, a 53-year-old man, was treated at the scene and his passenger, a 52-year-old woman, was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Officers investigating the collision would like to hear from anyone who witnessed it or has dashcam footage which could help them establish how it happened.