Music concert for village hall

The Brewood Singers choir was formed over 45 years ago and consists of around 30 people who enjoy singing and performing. They sing harmonic arrangements of songs from film, theatre, pop and also light traditional choir music and perform in a variety of venues including Churches, Garden Centres, Village Halls, etc. Just some of the popular titles to be performed on the night include : Alexander's Ragtime Band, Over the Sea to Skye, Look at The World by John Rutter, Bridge Over Troubled Water, The Rhythm Of Life and Beauty And The Beast.