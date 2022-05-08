Notification Settings

Music concert for village hall

By Sue AustinPattinghamPublished:

The Brewood Singers have chosen Pattingham for the very first time to perform their Summer Concert entitled ‘Songs for a Summer Evening’ to take place in Pattingham Village Hall on July 9, commencing at 7.30pm.

Pic by Jonathan Hipkiss.....30/06/2011..... The Magazine use only... Village feature on Pattingham... Pattingham Village Hall on High Street, Pattingham
The Brewood Singers choir was formed over 45 years ago and consists of around 30 people who enjoy singing and performing. They sing harmonic arrangements of songs from film, theatre, pop and also light traditional choir music and perform in a variety of venues including Churches, Garden Centres, Village Halls, etc. Just some of the popular titles to be performed on the night include : Alexander's Ragtime Band, Over the Sea to Skye, Look at The World by John Rutter, Bridge Over Troubled Water, The Rhythm Of Life and Beauty And The Beast.

Members of their audience can take their own choice of refreshments and drinks and sit back and let the choir entertain you with a programme of light, popular music.

The tickets cost just £10 each and are available from the choir’s website at brewoodsingers.co.uk by calling the Box Office 0790 069 3754

