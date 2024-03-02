Much Wenlock to review its neighbourhood plan

Much Wenlock was one of the first parishes in England to create its Neighbourhood Plan under the Localism Act 2011.

The town council and many community volunteers worked throughout 2012 to produce a plan that was adopted as the basis for housing and employment growth.

It took account of housing, employment, sustainability, leisure and design in the famous market town and its surrounding rural settlements. That plan extended to 2026, and now the town intends to review and update its plan for the next fourteen years to align with Shropshire Council’s Local Plan, which is also currently under review.

The town council is to hold a launch event, open to all, on Saturday March 9.

Mayor and town council chairman David Fenwick said: “We look forward to welcoming residents to this drop-in session where we hope not only to give out some initial information, but also to hear how local people want the town to develop.

"We need to attract volunteers with a variety of skills, not necessarily in planning and building, but also in terms of holding meetings, conducting surveys, and in making the next few months as much fun as we can.”

He continued: “The drop-in session will be held at Priory Hall next to the church in Much Wenlock and the doors will open at 10am.

"Refreshments will be available throughout the day until 4pm. Please drop in, if only for a few minutes, but if you can’t make it, there will be plenty of other opportunities to get involved and to see how the review is progressing.”

Shropshire councillor Dan Thomas added: “Development proposals throughout Shropshire have been under consideration for some years and the draft plan for the county is currently before the planning inspectors.

"This is an opportunity to ensure that Much Wenlock’s role in the growth of our county is distinctive, provides homes for those locally, and ensures that young people get the opportunity to secure their careers. Please get involved.”

The review process is expected to take some months and is part funded by the Locality national membership network.