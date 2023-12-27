Burning off Christmas calories is now much less mucky for Much Wenlock residents

The path in Much Wenlock by the Bull Ring car park and Station Road is used by schoolchildren and is popular with dog walkers.

But locals complained last year that it had begun turning into a quagmire during heavy rain.

Shropshire Council reworked the footpath just in time for Christmas allowing Much Wenlock residents better access and a cleaner walk to burn off those festive calories.

Councillor Dan Thomas who represents Much Wenlock at Shropshire Council welcomed the work.

He said: "Christmas has come early. The path has had 12 metres of fresh stone and has been levelled by Shropshire Council's team.

"They have also replaced an old kissing gate with a new gate that opens, meaning wheelchairs and prams can get through, opening up the route to more people than ever before.

"Thank you to the landowner for allowing this work to take place by Shropshire Council."