MP's warning on drowning danger at reservoirs and quarries

Ludlow MP Philip Dunne highlighted potential hazards as part of Drowning Prevention Week, after warning were made to stop people jumping in and playing in the water at Shadwell Quarry.

More people have been flocking to the quarry during the hot weather, but such areas are full of hidden dangers including deep, cold water, sudden changes in depth, underwater pumps and currents, concealed obstacles and vegetation beneath the water.

Mr Dunne said: “Drowning is responsible for more deaths each year than fires, but unfortunately warm weather can induce people to ignore the very real hazards that are potentially found in open water. This is particularly true of places like Shadwell Quarry near Much Wenlock, where there are repeated trespassers looking to swim, despite clear dangers – as evidenced by a young man hospitalised after swimming at the site last month.

So I urge the public to think carefully about the dangers, stay safe, and follow advice which can apply at a beach, river, canal, lake, river or waterfilled void at a former quarry.”

More information can be found at rlss.org.uk/drowning-prevention-week.