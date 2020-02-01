40 firefighters tackle boiler blaze at Shropshire recycling depot

Woodchip is being blamed for causing the fire at Edge Renewables Ltd, in Lea Quarry, Stretton Westwood near Much Wenlock.

Crews were called to the site at 8.10am following reports of smoke spewing from the biomass boiler.

It is not been treated as a major incident and water is being pumped from the nearby quarry to dampen the heat and smoke.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service area manager Shaun Baker said: "We were called to an incident involving a biomass boiler and woodchip which is under control.

"We sent five appliances and we are hoping to have dealt with it within a couple of hours.

"This is not a major incident, however, it requires a high number of personnel to carry in the water that we need to pump in."

The brigade has a total of five appliances including the aerial ladder platform and a high volume pumping unit. An incident command unit has also been set up.

Crews were mobilised from Bridgnorth, Much Wenlock, Shrewsbury, Telford Central and Tweedale stations along with operations and safety officers.

The firefighters wore breathing gear and used hoses to tackle the fire.

Edge Renewables specialises in supplying wood chip and biomass boiler installations.