Electricity transformer fire causes power cut near Much Wenlock
An electricity pole has caught fire near Much Wenlock, affecting power supplies in the area.
Fire crews were called to put out the flames at an 11,000 volts pole mounted electricity transformer, in Bourton Westwood, following a reports at about 5.20am today.
Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews and an Incident Support Unit from Much Wenlock and Tweedale tackled the blaze using a hose.
They left the scene shortly after 7.30am.
Electricity firm Western Power Distribution said the problem should be resolved by 11am.
