Electricity transformer fire causes power cut near Much Wenlock

Fire crews were called to put out the flames at an 11,000 volts pole mounted electricity transformer, in Bourton Westwood, following a reports at about 5.20am today.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews and an Incident Support Unit from Much Wenlock and Tweedale tackled the blaze using a hose.

They left the scene shortly after 7.30am.

Electricity firm Western Power Distribution said the problem should be resolved by 11am.