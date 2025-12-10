Luke Fellows, 20, of Dunston Close, Landywood, near Great Wyrley, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after pleading guilty to one count of causing serious injury by careless driving.

Syed Ahmed, prosecuting, told the court that the incident had taken place on February 17, 2023, the day Fellows passed his driving test.

He said Fellows had been acting as the 'designated driver' for three friends on a night out in Bridgnorth.

Mr Ahmed said that later in the evening Fellows had been carrying all three in his Ford Fiesta as they followed another car on the A454.

The court heard that it was dark and wet when the crash happened, with two of Fellows' passengers asking him to slow down because of the road conditions.

Mr Ahmed said Fellows lost control while negotiating a bend, with the vehicle going onto the verge, colliding with a road sign before overturning.

The front seat passenger in the car told police how everything had "gone black" before hearing others urging him out of the vehicle, saying the car was on fire.