Bridgnorth Town Hall turns orange for important awareness campaign - here's what it's about

Bridgnorth Town Hall is shining orange as part of National Grief Awareness Week, which is taking place from December 2 to December 8.

Orange lights outside Bridgnorth Town Council

It is a national campaign led by The Good Grief Trust, helping to raise awareness of grief and the importance of open conversation around loss.

Chris Adams and John Adams of Perry & Phillips Funeral Directors and Nicky Hook and Amanda Dunn of Bridgnorth Town Council

As a proud ambassador for The Good Grief Trust, and someone who has campaigned nationally for greater bereavement awareness in education and society, John Adams of Bridgnorth funeral directors Perry & Phillips said he was grateful to Bridgnorth Town Council for supporting the initiative.

He said: "This year’s theme ‘Growing with Grief’ reminds us that while loss changes who we are, it can also help us grow, laying down new roots through connection, community, and care.

“By lighting our town hall orange, Bridgnorth joins towns and cities across the UK in showing solidarity with those who are grieving and sending a message of hope and connection to our community.

“Grief affects every one of us. By talking openly, we help others feel less alone; and together, we grow stronger.”

For more information about National Grief Awareness Week and how to access bereavement support, visit www.thegoodgrieftrust.org.