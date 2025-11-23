Concerns after 'unsafe, tilting' ancient street light in Bridgnorth is removed

Bridgnorth town councillor Huw Rees said he was “shocked” to learn that Shropshire Council had removed the street light on Postern Gate.

He said the street light was a non-designated heritage asset within the conservation area and while the lantern was tilting and needed repair, the ageing lamppost column had now also been removed.

He said: “The original lantern had become filled with water around 2016, leading to the glass breaking open around 2018. It was replaced with the new heritage-style lantern but it was not fitted correctly.

“Shropshire Council has corrected the tilting lantern many times over the years, but the issue has persisted.

“After reporting it again recently, they have seemingly decided to remove the entire column.”