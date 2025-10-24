Police warning as 'organised' beggars target Shropshire market town

Bridgnorth officers said that two women have been reported in the town who they believe are part of an organised crime group.

PC Rikki Loftus from West Mercia Police said: "We’ve received reports of women (two have been identified) in Bridgnorth town who appear to be posing as homeless.

"These individuals often speak very little English or communicate in broken English, and are seen sitting or standing in public areas begging for money.

"It is believed that these women may be part of an organised operation, with sightings suggesting they are being dropped off in the town by a vehicle and later collected.

"This behaviour is concerning and may be linked to exploitation or human trafficking.

"We are actively investigating these reports and working with partner agencies to ensure vulnerable individuals are safeguarded and that any criminal activity is addressed appropriately.

"We ask residents to avoid giving money directly to individuals begging, report any suspicious behaviour, especially if you witness people being dropped off or picked up in a manner that seems coordinated."

The officer added that if people wish to support the homeless they should support local charities and outreach services who are best placed to help those in genuine need.

"Your vigilance helps us keep Bridgnorth safe and protect those who may be at risk," added PC Loftus.