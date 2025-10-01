The cows, which are all displaying the cross of St George, have appeared in a field off the A442, near Quatford, south of Bridgnorth.

While people have been used to seeing flags on lamp posts and roundabouts, the latest patriotic display has certainly caught the eye of passing drivers.

One motorist, Dermot, from Kidderminster, was so struck he stopped to take a closer look.

One of the cows with its fresh St George's style. Photo: Steve Leath

He had been driving past, did a double take and turned round to see the grazers up close.

The entire herd now bears the St George's Cross. Photo: Steve Leath

He described the cows' new appearance as "excellent" and said they gave him the "best laugh I have had all day".

The entire herd now bears the St George's Cross. Photo: Steve Leath

The entire herd now bears the St George's Cross. Photo: Steve Leath