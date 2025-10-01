Flags campaign takes new twist as St George's cows spotted in Shropshire field
St George's flags have been appearing on streets across the country in recent weeks but they've also landed in a Shropshire field - on a herd of cows.
Published
Last updated
The cows, which are all displaying the cross of St George, have appeared in a field off the A442, near Quatford, south of Bridgnorth.
While people have been used to seeing flags on lamp posts and roundabouts, the latest patriotic display has certainly caught the eye of passing drivers.
One motorist, Dermot, from Kidderminster, was so struck he stopped to take a closer look.
He had been driving past, did a double take and turned round to see the grazers up close.
He described the cows' new appearance as "excellent" and said they gave him the "best laugh I have had all day".