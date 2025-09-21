Bridgnorth Garden Centre welcomed Father Christmas for the opening weekend of its new Christmas Department.

Santa dropped in on the Shropshire centre to cut the ribbon officially opening its Christmas wonderland.

Visitors attending were provided with festive treats and a singer to put everyone in the Christmas mood.

Thomas Michael Carter, 6, with Santa

Amy Stubbs, managing director of British Garden Centres, said: “Christmas at British Garden Centres is about so much more than decorations, it’s about bringing people together and making the season the best experience for everyone.

Assistant Manager Sarah Davies with Santa

"Alongside our expanded Fern Christmas range and a fantastic selection of gifts for all ages, we’re proud to host festive events that families can enjoy year after year. Whether you’re shopping for the perfect present, finding inspiration for your home, or making memories, there’s something special for everyone.”

Assistant Manager Sarah Davies with Santa in the Christmas section

The centre said this year’s collection is bigger and better than ever and features stunning decorations, dazzling lights, and beautiful home accessories, designed to help people transform every corner of their home and make magical memories with family and friends.

Santa (Kelvin Brittain) with Susie and Jennifer Fox

Beyond Christmas décor, Bridgnorth Garden Centre has a wide selection of toys, puzzles, games, homeware, and pet products.

For green-fingered shoppers, the centre also boasts an extensive gardening department filled with seasonal plants, essentials for winter gardens or the perfect living gift.

Anna Kerr and Isla Stokes, 4, with Buddy the dog, Alaina-Rose Gunter-Jevons, 2, and Cassie-Jay Jevons

The Christmas festivities at the centre don’t end there with bookings now open for Bridgnorth Garden Centre’s Christmas events and experiences.

Santa at Bridgnorth Garden Centre

From indulgent festive dining to magical meet-and-greet experiences with Santa, families have plenty to get in the Christmas swing of things.

Shelley Pritchard with Santa at Bridgnorth Garden Centre

Christmas arrives at Bridgnorth Garden Centre. Santa with Assistant Manager Sarah Davies (left centre) and Nuala and Mac O'Sullivan.

For full details and booking, visit the British Garden Centres website: https://www.britishgardencentres.com/events/?location=bridgnorth-garden-centre.